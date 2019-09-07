Volunteers. The heart of the FIFA Women's World Cup

Published on Sep 7, 2019

2500 volunteers were recruited for the FIFA Women's World Cup, France 2019. Among them, Sylvie, Céline, Lucien and Thierry, four volunteers that we accompanied during their work in Lyon, Le Havre, Paris and Nice. Discover the tournamement from the inside, as you've never seen it before.



2500 volontaires ont été mobilisés durant la Coupe du monde féminine de la FIFA, France 2019.

Parmi eux, Sylvie, Céline, Lucien et Thierry, quatre volontaires que nous avons suivis durant toute leur mobilisation à Lyon, au Havre, à Paris et à Nice. Découvrez le programme volontaires de l'intérieur comme vous ne l'avez jamais vu.