Hitting the Wall S2 • E9

Can fitness influencers handle a water polo workout from Team Italy? | Hitting the Wall

Published on May 12, 2019

Olympic silver medallist Matteo Aicardi tests fitness influencers Karina and Carmen to see if they can keep up with his demanding workout.

Fitness-minded social influencers are paired with Olympians from around the world in order to experience their highly demanding workouts: http://bit.ly/2Qt7WNy

