Harry Styles SPEAKS OUT About Robbery!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#HarryStyles #BRITAwards #TodayShowHarry Styles has officially confirmed his knifepoint robbery, and is now breaking his silence and assuring fans that he’s doing well. The world was shocked to learn that while Harry was out in the Hampstead area of London on February 14th, he was approached by a man with a knife and threatened to hand over his money.The Metropolitan Police revealed to E! News that they were investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery, and although the case is still ongoing, no arrests have been made.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad
Loading playlists...