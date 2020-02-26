Harry Styles SPEAKS OUT About Robbery!

Published on Feb 26, 2020

Harry Styles has officially confirmed his knifepoint robbery, and is now breaking his silence and assuring fans that he’s doing well.

The world was shocked to learn that while Harry was out in the Hampstead area of London on February 14th, he was approached by a man with a knife and threatened to hand over his money.

The Metropolitan Police revealed to E! News that they were investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery, and although the case is still ongoing, no arrests have been made.


