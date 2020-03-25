Selena Gomez Says New Music Is Delayed!

Published on Mar 25, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#SelenaGomez #ArianaGrande #LadyGaga



We may be stuck inside, but Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande are giving us something to look forward to. POSSIBLE NEW MUSIC!!



Hey everyone! It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News delivering you all the latest celebrity news from my Clevver home studio while we practice social distancing.

Now, let’s chat about these new music rumors shall we?



While stuck inside, both Selena and Ariana shared that new music could be in the making!



As Selena fans know, she is fresh off of her most recent album “Rare” that was released back in January.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad