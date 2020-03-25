#SelenaGomez #ArianaGrande #LadyGaga

Selena Gomez Says New Music Is Delayed!

Clevver News
4.65M
607 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 25, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#SelenaGomez #ArianaGrande #LadyGaga

We may be stuck inside, but Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande are giving us something to look forward to. POSSIBLE NEW MUSIC!!

Hey everyone! It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News delivering you all the latest celebrity news from my Clevver home studio while we practice social distancing.
Now, let’s chat about these new music rumors shall we?

While stuck inside, both Selena and Ariana shared that new music could be in the making!

As Selena fans know, she is fresh off of her most recent album “Rare” that was released back in January.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to