FIFA Medical Network: Dr Andy Franklyn Miller

Published on Oct 15, 2019

Dr Andy Franklyn Miller is a Sport and Exercise Medicine Physician based at the SSC Sports Medicine Clinic in Dublin. His current research interests include the biomechanics of groin pain, the expedited return to sport following groin injury, exertional lower limb pain and running re-education.



In this talk Dr Franklyn Miller discusses an approach to players presenting with lower leg pain. This includes a discussion about the pathologies that can cause pain, a clinical assessment and the role of imaging. Dr Franklyn Miller also discusses the role that a player’s gait may have and the treatment options that are available to manage lower leg pain.