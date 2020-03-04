FIFA lighting up Congolese football

Published on Mar 4, 2020

Two stabilised hard ground football pitches in Kinshasa have been illuminated for the very first time thanks to solar panels installed with the support of the FIFA Forward Programme.



Following an unveiling ceremony attended by President of the Football Association of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Constant Omari and FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Véron Mosengo-Omba, local youth teams took part in an inaugural friendly match to celebrate the event.



The project, initiated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, was inspired by the FIFA Forward Programme, which, since 2016, has been driving the development of football around the world by giving tailor-made support to FIFA’s 211 member associations. A key focus of the programme is the sustainable improvement of sporting and administrative infrastructure.



