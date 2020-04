Published on Apr 17, 2020

Revival of a mountain village in S China's Guangxi: from declining village to popular tourist spot. 52-year-old farmer tells his story in this episode of #RuralChinaVlog

The number of impoverished people fell to 5.51m at end of 2019 from 98.99m at end of 2012. China is trying to blunt the impact of COVID-19, vowing to eradicate absolute poverty at the end of 2020. xhne.ws/UVR7s