David Dobrik Dishes On RELATIONSHIP Status With His Assistant Natalie!

Published on Dec 16, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



David Dobrik won several awards at the streamys last friday and he also won the hearts of thousands of others. What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we finally got to chat with David right before his big win. We’ve been trying to catch up with David for a while because there’s so much we’ve wanted to chat to him about, and just as his instagram bio reads he’s QUOTE “Sexy, Gorgeous and Humble,” he really had no idea how hard it is to get a hold of him AKA - People’s “Heartthrob of the Year” - on the red carpet these days…Aaaand before kicking things off and getting into our Interview, I felt I had to clear something up that I’ve been dying to do since earlier this year, which you might be surprised to hear had something to do with David and 5Sos…OK - well once we got that out of the way, it was time to talk about “THE YEAR OF DAVID DOBRIK” and the incredible list of awards that he already has taken home this year from the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ to ‘People Magazine’ and of course, the slew of Awards he was nominated for at this year’s Streamys.And we’re sure that surreal feeling continued, because not only was David and the Vlog Squad nominated, but they took home the Streamy Award for best Ensemble Cast!Of course David also took home the “First Person Streamy Award” and collaboration Streamy for Surprising People With Kylie Jenner. He also won for the best brand engagement for his collab with Chipotle. Congrats David and to the entire Vlog Squad for being recognized for all your killer content this year! But we couldn’t help but ask David about one other award in particular this year, you know People Magazine’s “Sexiest Heartthrob Of The Year Award” where he was up against, and beat out, everyone from Shawn Mendes to Noah Centineo and Harry Styles?OK David, noted. He won ‘People’s Sexiest Heartthrob of the Year’ fair and square, we don’t want to hear another word about it from Shawn, Harry and anyone else that was nominated. Case closed. Better luck next year boys.But being considered the Sexiest heartthrob out there comes with it the idea that you are indeed single. We all remember not too long ago David was married to Lorraine Nash, Jason Nash’s mom. Sadly he revealed in June this year that they decided to call it quits and were in the painful process of getting a divorce. And David very recently revealed he signed the divorce papers, sharing to instagram that he enjoyed their time together, but that being said, he was ready to jump back into the dating world by reactivating his dating apps and start swiping ….. OK but with David talking about being on dating apps and getting into the dating game, it’s no secret that rumors have been circulating for quite a while now that David is in fact secretly dating his assistant-slash-bestie Natalie who you would know features in a lot of his videos, instagram posts and TikTok videos. SO the question on the legit status of their friendship-slash-relationship had to be asked….Well there you have it. Straight from the official source David himself, so the next time there’s some speculation on if they are really secretly a couple, we’ll refer back to this video, as David said himself, he’d tell us if he was. OK but let’s move on to some of this year’s most viral moments, I mean, David Dobrik has been behind a lot of them himself. So when it comes to David’s favorite viral moment for 2019, this is what he revealed.Let’s be real, it’s a bit hard to not say nice things David, because they’re like, all trueand when we say he’s killing it on TikTok, we’re not lying. TikTok revealed the most viral clips of 2019 as part of the platform's year in and review, and the number 1 clip for the year? David pulling off this science experiement SO yes, Humble he is indeed. But other than humble, we also know that David is also extremely generous. He has given dozens of laptops to college students in need, and he’s also built a bit of a reputation for giving away cars… like a lot of cars…. Sooooo I figured…..You guys, I can’t even… I’ve started counting down the days and if the streamys are exactly one year from this day that’s… ummm … David, thats 362 days to go. Not gonna lie, this moment is a highlight of my year and I’m going to be thinking about this promise every day until the streamys next year…If you’re watching, no pressure, but just saying…And as for what projects David has coming up next that he could share with us, he said thisClearly we do care and it is exciting, but we are happy to wait till 2020 rolls around and see what exciting things David has in store. After his killer 2019, we can’t wait.









For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad