Full Men's Table Tennis Bronze Medal Match - Rio 2016 | Throwback Thursday

Loading...
Working...
Enjoy the full table tennis bronze medal match between Jun Mizutani (Japan) and Vladimir Samsonov (Belarus) from the men's singles event at the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday! Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympicVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
Loading playlists...