#RoyalFamily #Royals #KateMiddleton

Kate Middleton Feels Exhausted & Trapped With Increased Royal Duties!

Clevver News
4.71M
264 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 26, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#RoyalFamily #Royals #KateMiddleton #PrinceWilliam

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been isolating in their country home, but they haven’t stopped working. So much so, that Kate reportedly feels "exhausted and trapped" due to her increased workload during this time.

But like many other people who are working overtime during this tough time, Kate is apparently feeling exhausted from the extra workload.

Kate has been seen on their Kensington Royal social media accounts, on a variety of Zoom calls, and on television doing interviews to promote their new initiatives to get people together virtually during this time.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to