Kate Middleton Feels Exhausted & Trapped With Increased Royal Duties!

Published on May 26, 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been isolating in their country home, but they haven’t stopped working. So much so, that Kate reportedly feels "exhausted and trapped" due to her increased workload during this time.



But like many other people who are working overtime during this tough time, Kate is apparently feeling exhausted from the extra workload.



Kate has been seen on their Kensington Royal social media accounts, on a variety of Zoom calls, and on television doing interviews to promote their new initiatives to get people together virtually during this time.





