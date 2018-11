Published on Nov 20, 2018

Footwork in Taekwondo is fundamentally important. Lee Dae Hoon explains how to improve footwork why practicing steps can be important in Taekwondo - be it while attacking or defending your opponent.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com