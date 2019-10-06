Simone Biles pursuing history at Tokyo 2020 | Top Performers

The American gymnast Simone Biles hopes to become the first woman to repeat as Olympic all-around champion in more than 50 years. But first up is world championships, where she aims to fly even higher.

