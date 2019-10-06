Simone Biles pursuing history at Tokyo 2020 | Top Performers

Published on Oct 6, 2019

The American gymnast Simone Biles hopes to become the first woman to repeat as Olympic all-around champion in more than 50 years. But first up is world championships, where she aims to fly even higher.



Meet the biggest names in Olympic sports who've put in the work, chased their dream, and given everything to make it to the top: https://bit.ly/2th2tex



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com