GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT: Jann-Fiete Arp (GER) v Colombia - FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017

Loading...
Working...
A great solo goal from Germany's Jann-Fiete Arp which was voted goal of the tournament.To watch highlights from the FIFA U-17 World Cup:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...Other FIFA Social Media Channelswww.facebook.com/fifaworldcupwww.instagram.com/fifaworldcupwww.twitter.com/fifacom
Loading playlists...