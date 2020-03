Published on Mar 18, 2020

We’re all in this crazy Coronavirus together everybody, well except Vanessa Hudgens. Girl did a whole lot of smack talking and now she’s regretting every second of it!

On Monday, during an Instagram live, Vanessa appeared to give off some insensitive comments when talking about the current state of Coronavirus which has resulted in thousands of deaths and has millions of people quarantined as the government tries to contain the disease.





