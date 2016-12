Published on Dec 18, 2016

Check out the Women's Beach Volleyball matches from Rio 2016 in a completely new way. Pull out your Google Cardboard or VR gear and experience Rio 2016 women's beach volleyball highlights from the best seats in the venue.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com