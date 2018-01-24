When Lithuania surprised USA Basketball | Strangest Moments

Olympic
2.1M
3,552 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 24, 2018

The Dream Team's third incarnation looked as dominant as the two legendary Basketball teams that had proceeded it…but nobody told Lithuania that at the Olympic Games in Sydney 2000.

The most unusual moments from Olympic history are investigated once again to reveal the stranger side of the five rings: http://bit.do/StMENG

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to