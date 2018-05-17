Above NYC - Filmed in 12K

Published on May 17, 2018

Recently Gotham Film Works took delivery of the first

SHOTOVER K1 HAMMERHEAD Aerial Camera Array.



Over the last several years I’ve been specializing in long form, high

resolution, large format aerial cinematography. For the first shoot with this new aerial array we rigged the system with 3X RED Weapon Monstro 8K VV cameras, which once processed creates stunning 100 megapixel motion picture images with a sensor size of approximately 645 Medium Format Film.



The resulting 12K by 8K footage is 48.5 times the resolution of HD 1080p and full of captured detail.



This is an 8K export of the footage. Best viewed in 4K or 8K full screen.