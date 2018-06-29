An incredible World Cup Group Stage comes to a close!

Published on Jun 29, 2018

48 matches have been played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Group Stage has reached it's conclusion. What were your favourite moments? Tell us in the comments below!



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com