Published on Sep 25, 2017

On September 16, 1925, one of the greatest blues artists was born. On August 4, 1996 B.B. King shared his talent and his music at the Closing Ceremony of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games by performing "Let The Good Times Roll".



