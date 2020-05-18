Jeffree Star SLAMMED For Controversial Makeup Palette!

Published on May 18, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#JeffreeStar #JeffreeStarCosmetics #CrematedPalette



2020 has come with its own set of celebrity scandals, world pandemics and missteps, but now Jeffree Star is the latest celeb to join the club during these unsure times.



Hey you guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News here to spill the tea about Jeffree Star’s latest scandal.



It’s been quite the past couple of weeks for Jeffree following his announcement that he is “not friends” with fellow YouTube star, Tati Westbrook.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad