Olympic legends when they won their FIRST gold medals | Top Moments

Published on Jan 31, 2020

Everyone has to start somewhere. Do you remember when legends like Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Serena Williams or LeBron James claimed their first Olympic gold medal? We tell you their stories!



1. USAIN BOLT - Beijing 2008

Athletics: Men's 100m

2. MICHAEL PHELPS - Athens 2004

Swimming: Men's 400m individual medley

3. ALLYSON FELIX - Beijing 2008

Athletics: Women's 4×400 m relay

4. LEBRON JAMES - Beijing 2008

Men's Basketball

5. SERENA WILLIAMS - Sydney 2000

Tennis: Women's Doubles

6. CHRIS HOY - Athens 2004

Track Cycling : 1 km time trial

7. SVETLANA KHORKINA- 1996 Atlanta

Artistic Gymnastics: Uneven Bars

8. RAFAEL NADAL - Beijing 2008

Tennis: Men's Singles

9. NADIA CAMANECI - Montreal 1976

Artistic Gymnastics: Women's individual all-around

10. IAN THORPE - Sydney 2000

Swimming: Men's 400m freestyle



