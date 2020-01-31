Olympic legends when they won their FIRST gold medals | Top Moments

Everyone has to start somewhere. Do you remember when legends like Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Serena Williams or LeBron James claimed their first Olympic gold medal? We tell you their stories!
1. USAIN BOLT - Beijing 2008
Athletics: Men's 100m
2. MICHAEL PHELPS - Athens 2004
Swimming: Men's 400m individual medley
3. ALLYSON FELIX - Beijing 2008
Athletics: Women's 4×400 m relay
4. LEBRON JAMES - Beijing 2008
Men's Basketball
5. SERENA WILLIAMS - Sydney 2000
Tennis: Women's Doubles
6. CHRIS HOY - Athens 2004
Track Cycling : 1 km time trial
7. SVETLANA KHORKINA- 1996 Atlanta
Artistic Gymnastics: Uneven Bars
8. RAFAEL NADAL - Beijing 2008
Tennis: Men's Singles
9. NADIA CAMANECI - Montreal 1976
Artistic Gymnastics: Women's individual all-around
10. IAN THORPE - Sydney 2000
Swimming: Men's 400m freestyle
