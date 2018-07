Published on Jul 18, 2018

Sofia Benetti from Italy is a Rifle Shooter and trains for the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires. She really likes that this sport is less physical than other disciplines, but it requires the full concentration on a very high level!



