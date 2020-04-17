WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v USA (Germany 2011)

Loading...
Fans voted in numbers on Twitter to have their favourite World Cup matches streamed on YouTube. Now, it’s time to enjoy these classic games with fans across the globe.We’re going back to Germany 2011 to revisit one of the FIFA Women’s World Cup’s most dramatic games: Brazil v USA in the quarter-finals!Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4...Follow our #WorldCupAtHome playlist on Spotify to relive some of the best songs from the FIFA World Cup wonder years: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/58B...#FIFAWWC Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...France 2019 Official Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA6Fr...#WorldCupAtHome | England v USA (France 2019): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4...#WorldCupAtHome | USA v Germany (Canada 2015): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M1Jk...#WorldCupAtHome | USA v China PR (USA 1999): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szkbe...Get your football fill from FIFA:FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw... FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
