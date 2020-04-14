#LiamHemsworth #MensHealth #MileyCyrus

Liam Hemsworth's Diet Landed Him In The Hospital!

Published on Apr 14, 2020

Liam Hemsworth has never been one to divulge intimate details to fans about his personal life, but in a new interview, he details a major health scare that landed him in the ER and what he’s learned during his road to recovery.

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio, and Liam Hemsworth had about just as bad of a 2019 as the world is having a 2020… we just… didn’t really know it at the time…

But all thanks to a new interview with Men’s Health, Liam underwent a pretty difficult year last year after suffering a major health scare on top of his divorce from Miley Cyrus.


