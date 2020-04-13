Lizzo Awkwardly SHUT DOWN For Dancing By This Rapper!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#Lizzo #diddy #IGLiveCelebs have been going Live on Instagram left and right and it’s led to plenty of strange, funny, and even controversial moments. But things got a little awkward between Lizzo and Diddy when she began twerking on his Easter Sunday IG Live. For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad
Loading playlists...