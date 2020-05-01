WorldCupAtHome | France v Brazil (France 2019)

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Fans voted in numbers on Twitter to have their favourite World Cup matches streamed on YouTube. Now, it’s time to enjoy these classic games with fans across the globe.We’ve got yet another unforgettable FIFA Women’s World Cup clash in store: France v Brazil in the Round of 16!Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4... Follow our #WorldCupAtHome playlist on Spotify to relive some of the best songs from the FIFA World Cup wonder years: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/58B... France 2019 Official Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA6Fr... #FIFAWWC Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... #WorldCupAtHome | England v USA (France 2019): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4... #WorldCupAtHome | USA v Germany (Canada 2015): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M1Jk... #WorldCupAtHome | Germany v Brazil (China PR 2007): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgUo5... #WorldCupAtHome | USA v China PR (USA 1999): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szkbe... Get your football fill from FIFA:FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw... FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
Loading playlists...