Ex-Celebrity Couples Who Are Still Friends!

Published on Dec 23, 2019

While there have been plenty of celebrity break ups, new romances, weddings, babies, and more this year, something not a lot of people are talking about are exes that can also be friends. I know shocking right?!What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and break ups can be messy but they can also be pretty cordial.Leaving two people who were once in love, out of each other’s lives. But why? It doesn’t always have to be this way.Sometimes celebs and us regular folks go through a break up but then realize maybe we were better as just friends. No hard feelings!And that certainly happened a bunch this year with many of our favorite celebs slash past couples.Starting with Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner who dated in 2013/2014 and then again in 2015/2016.But where are they are at now? Well we recently just got some answers.They appeared together on The Late Late show and seemed to have great friendship chemistry.And on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen tried to pry a little bit about Harry and Kendall’s current relationship status.But that’s when things got awkward. When Ellen clearly tried to get more info out of him, Harry wouldn’t budge. He kind of just awkwardly stammered.And as awkward as that interaction was, it’s great that Kendall and Harry are able to remain close despite dating in the past. We love to see it.Keeping it in the Jenner fam… another ex-celeb couple that’s been spotted hanging out quite a few times this year are Tyga and Kylie Jenner.After Kylie and Travis split in October, Kylie was seen out with Tyga but only in group settings. And Kylie even cleared things up making it known that while they are friends there is nothing else going on between her and Tyga.Kylie took to Twitter in not one but two tweets to air her side of the story! On October 3rd Kylie tweeted, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga.” You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”She then went on to explain that quote, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority.”So this looks like just another case of “just friends” even after dating.There also some celebs who try to be friends with their exes and it doesn’t exactly work.Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau dated for over a year, but have been on and off friends since they split up.Tana recently uploaded a Q&A and answered a question about Bella.And I was really glad to hear it! We want them to be friends.But then as quickly as she said it, Tana went back on her word saying she and Bella aren’t actually on great terms anymore.But it seems like these two always manage to find their way back into each other’s lives so friendship definitely isn’t off the table.And while we’re speaking of Tana, it seems like her man Jake Paul and his ex Alissa Violet are on better terms.Jake has been posting pics and throwbacks of the two of them to promote his new song.And from these photos you might think they are still more than friends, but that isn’t the case.But right now I want to know what you guys think.

Could you be friends with your ex? And do you like when your favorite ex-celecouples are able to stay friends?





