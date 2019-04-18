Dr. Michael Brown and Dr. E. Michael Jones Discuss Antisemitism

Loading...
Dr. Michael Brown discusses antisemitism with Dr. E. Michael Jones on Dr. Brown's show The Line of Fire, including discussion of allegations that Dr. Jones is antisemitic.Dr. Jones's books include:The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History: https://amzn.to/2DiCB7tCatholics and the Jew Taboo: https://amzn.to/2UJfkqaCivilta Cattolica on The Jewish Question: https://amzn.to/2IuKXgjFor a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit: https://amazon.com/author/emichaeljonesDr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.http://culturewars.com/http://fidelitypress.org/On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EMichaelJones1This video on Dr. Brown's YouTube channel, AskDrBrown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1nTh...#LogosRising
