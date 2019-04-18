#LogosRising

Dr. Michael Brown and Dr. E. Michael Jones Discuss Antisemitism

E. Michael Jones
Published on Apr 18, 2019

Dr. Michael Brown discusses antisemitism with Dr. E. Michael Jones on Dr. Brown's show The Line of Fire, including discussion of allegations that Dr. Jones is antisemitic.

Dr. Jones's books include:
The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History: https://amzn.to/2DiCB7t
Catholics and the Jew Taboo: https://amzn.to/2UJfkqa
Civilta Cattolica on The Jewish Question: https://amzn.to/2IuKXgj

For a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit: https://amazon.com/author/emichaeljones

Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.
http://culturewars.com/
http://fidelitypress.org/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EMichaelJones1

This video on Dr. Brown's YouTube channel, AskDrBrown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1nTh...

