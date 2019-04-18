Dr. Michael Brown and Dr. E. Michael Jones Discuss Antisemitism

Published on Apr 18, 2019

Dr. Michael Brown discusses antisemitism with Dr. E. Michael Jones on Dr. Brown's show The Line of Fire, including discussion of allegations that Dr. Jones is antisemitic.



Dr. Jones's books include:

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History: https://amzn.to/2DiCB7t

Catholics and the Jew Taboo: https://amzn.to/2UJfkqa

Civilta Cattolica on The Jewish Question: https://amzn.to/2IuKXgj



For a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit: https://amazon.com/author/emichaeljones



Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.

http://culturewars.com/

http://fidelitypress.org/



On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EMichaelJones1



This video on Dr. Brown's YouTube channel, AskDrBrown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1nTh...



#LogosRising