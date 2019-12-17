Jay-Z & Kanye West Squash BEEF At Diddy's Birthday Party!

Published on Dec 17, 2019

There’s plenty that can go wrong at a party. But there’s also a lot that can go right. A good party brings people together, a great party repairs friendships and erases years long feuds. And guys, it looks like Diddy had a pretty great party.What’s up guys it’s Dani Golub here with Clevver News and maybe Diddy should lead the United Nations because he did some pretty masterful peacekeeping at his party. Diddy’s 50th birthday party was this past weekend and it looked like THE party of the year. There was music, there were big macs, And of course there was plenty of drinks to go around.I mean, the whole party was sponsored by Ciroc Vodka. And we know celebrities love an open bar.Everyone was there - including his two sons Quincy and Christian Combs.But besides his family, all of Diddy’s very famous friends were in attendance too. Mary J Blige, Cardi B, and Offset, Usher and Lil Kim, Janelle Monae and Regina King Someone even let the Food God come!But you know whose attendance stole the show? None other than Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West.Hold up … don’t they .. not really like each other? Well, they definitely have a long history. They started working together way back in the 90s. Since then they’ve referred to each other as brothers. That was way before their collaborative project “Watch The Throne” came out in 2011. But rumors of ripples in their friendship started when Beyonce and Jay-Z didn’t attend Kim and Kanye’s wedding in 2014. People thought that something had happened between them, but Beyonce quelled the rumors a bit when she posted her congratulations on Instagram.But then, 2 years later, Kim was robbed at gunpoint while she was alone in her hotel room at Paris Fashion week. And while all of this was happening, apparently there was some shady stuff going on behind the scenes at Tidal - the streaming service owned by Jay-ZApparently, Kanye wanted to sign with Apple Music so he would no longer be exclusively on Tidal. He offered to give Jay-Z 20 million dollars out of a hundred million dollar deal he made with Apple. But it didn’t go through, and Kanye remained at Tidal. Apparently all was not well. During the Seattle stop on his Saint Pablo tour, Kanye came for Jay. He said “Don’t call me after the robbery and say ‘how you feelin?’ You wanna know how I’m feelin? Come by the house. Bring the kids by the house. Like we’re brothers. Let’s sit down. I can’t take this shit bro. Our kids have never even played together.”People took this to mean that Jay and Beyonce didn’t want Blue Ivy around Kanye and Kim and North. And a few days later Kanye attacked both Beyonce and Jay-Z again.“Beyoncé, I was hurt ‘cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over ‘Hotline Bling,’" he said about the Grammys that year. “JAY-Z, call me brah. You still ain’t call me. JAY-Z, call me. JAY-Z I know you got killers, please don’t send ‘em at my head, just call me. Talk to me like a man."When TMZ pressed sources about all this, they found someone who told them “Jay can’t stand Kanye. He looks at him as this crazy, eccentric M-Fer.”In the years that followed, the two went back and forth as a pretty classic case of frenemies. Kanye eventually split from Tidal. Then they would publicly call each other family. Beyonce even wore Yeezys on her Instagram once.







There was even a documentary titled “Public Enemies: Jay Z vs Kanye” that aired and told the history of their, quote “meteoric rise and colossal falling out”.But still, nobody really knew what was going on behind the scenes between these two major rap stars. That is, until Diddy’s party over the weekend. And some lucky person got their reunion on cameraStill, it looked like there was a little tension at points. Though maybe they were just trying to emulate Kanye’s famous resting bitch face. I don’t know. I’m definitely going to keep hoping for a Watch the Throne 2, though, like they promised us all those years ago.What do you guys think? Are Jay Z and Kanye officially friends again? Or were they just keeping the peace for a mutual friend’s party? Let me know what you think in the comments below.And then click that subscribe button if you want to stay up to date on whatever else is happening behind the scenes.









