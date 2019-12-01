How Betty Heidler received her silver medal after a seven-year wait | Take The Podium

Published on Dec 1, 2019

The German hammer thrower Betty Heidler was upgraded to the silver medal from London 2012 after the re-analysis of doping control samples and the disqualification of multiple competitors. She describes feeling a mix of emotions upon the news that she would finally be awarded the Olympic medal that she deserved.

Clean athletes are finally awarded their rightful Olympic medal following the disqualification of doped athletes: https://oly.ch/ttp_en

