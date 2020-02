Published on Feb 16, 2020

Welcome to another episode of our podcast 'The Corner' with Sam Friedman and Tom Kirkland as your hosts!



This time Sam and Tom talk about new year's resolution and have a call with Boxing legend and Olympic Super-Heavyweight gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko who doesn't miss the boxing at all. Find out why! ;-)



