Linux 4.15, MATE 1.20, Plasma 5.12, LibreOffice, VLC, Nextcloud, & Mycroft | This Week in Linux 20

Published on Feb 12, 2018

We're back and this week's episode is jam packed with GNews. We got a new Linux kernel, new updates from LibreOffice, Nextcloud, VLC and more. We also saw some hardware announcements from the KDE and Mycroft teams. Huge desktop environment releases from MATE and KDE Plasma. All that and much more!


Segment Index:
00:38 = Linux Kernel 4.15 Released - https://lkml.org/lkml/2018/1/28/173
02:36 = John Perry Barlow 1947-2018 - https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/02...
03:20 = VLC 3.0 Vetinari Released - https://www.videolan.org/vlc/releases...
04:50 = LibreOffice 6.0 Released - https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/R...
07:29 = Nextcloud 13 Released - https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-...
10:13 = uGet 2.2.0, Celebrating 15 Years - http://ugetdm.com/blog/3-stable/86-ug...
12:55 = KMyMoney, Skrooge & GNUCash Updates - https://kmymoney.org/release-notes.php | https://skrooge.org/ | http://gnucash.org/news.phtml
16:36 = Ranger v1.9.0 Released - https://github.com/ranger/ranger/rele...
17:49 = Musikcube 0.40.0-1 - https://github.com/clangen/musikcube
19:47 = CPod 1.14.0 - https://github.com/z-------------/cum...
21:13 = KDE Slimbook II Linux Ultrabook - https://dot.kde.org/2018/02/08/new-kd...
23:18 = Mycroft Mark II - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
27:21 = MATE 1.20 Released - http://mate-desktop.org/blog/2018-02-...
31:51 = Plasma 5.12 Released - https://www.kde.org/announcements/pla... | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xha6D...
34:42 = CoreOS Acquired by Red Hat - https://www.redhat.com/en/about/press...
36:51 = Canonical Corner - https://insights.ubuntu.com/2018/02/0... | https://insights.ubuntu.com/2018/02/0... | https://insights.ubuntu.com/2018/01/2...
39:30 = openSUSE Leap 15 & Tumbleweed - https://news.opensuse.org/2018/02/08/... | https://news.opensuse.org/2018/02/08/... | https://news.opensuse.org/2018/01/27/...
42:14 = Linux Driver Management 1.0 - https://github.com/solus-project/linu...
44:18 = Possible Linux Gaming Spinoff Question
45:01 = Nintendo Switch Hacked to Run Linux - http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018...
46:16 = Rocket League 1.41 Patch - https://www.rocketleague.com/news/pat...

