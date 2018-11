Published on Nov 16, 2018

New Zealand are heading to the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the first time in their history after defeating 2018 hosts Uruguay 2-1 in front of nearly 6,000 spectators in Montevideo on Friday.



