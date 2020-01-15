Will Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens Get Back Together?!?

Published on Jan 15, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens’ split with Austin Butler shocked fans down to their very cores, but it didn’t take long for the thought of she and Zac Efron to consume the minds of every High School Musical fan known to man.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and yesterday morning was a tough blow for us all who have followed Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s relationship for the past nine years…



I mean, not to be selfish, but we spent a lot of time accepting the fact that she and Zac Efron were never gonna happen, and then yesterday happens.



After nine whole years of dating, Us Weekly was first to report that the pair have gone their separate ways.



Although it hasn’t been publicly declared by Vanessa or Austin, a source told the outlet QUOTE, “Vanessa has been telling those close to her about the breakup.”



Their breakup truly is a devastating blow, especially because these two were basically our last hope after enduring the year of celeb breakups in 2019.



But after about an hour of mourning, the sun began to shine again and all signs of hope started flooding fans minds, and especially mostly their Twitter feeds.



Fans are desperately pleading for Vanessa to get back with her High School Musical and real-life boyfriend Zac Efron now that she and Austin have gone their separate ways.



Vanessa and Zac starred together in the Disney Channel movie back in 2006, and the two dated while filming until 2010.



Tweets began rolling within minutes of news breaking as fans began making statements to Zac like, “come get your woman” while the old ship name ‘Zanessa’ began trending on Twitter.



One fan wrote, “Me finding out Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up, but then realizing this is Zac Efron’s chance to revive Zanessa.”



Another said, “Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up ZANESSA IS BACK ON, GO ON AHEAD ZAC EFRON, she’s free now.”



The general consensus of reactions seems to be a little torn considering this IS a breakup and all… although we’re all a little sad, there’s still a slight glimmer of hope for an HSM reunion.



This fan is basically all of us, writing, “Yah all know, it really took me a long time to get over zanessa. And I was already rooting for Vanessa and Austin. But now, my zanessa is so hopeful.”



And after sharing many, MANY memories, photos and life moments together, news of the split didn’t come as quite a shock considering some fans noticed the two didn’t seem to spend the holidays together, and the last photo Vanessa had posted of Austin was on Halloween.



The two posed for a photo together, which Vanessa captioned QUOTE, “Happy Halloween from my family to yours.”



Yeahhh, that one stung a little… Austin, on the other hand, hadn’t posted a photo of the two since July, when he shared a pic of them at the premiere for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



The two had a lot to celebrate that month when Austin scored the role of Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic about the artist’s life.



But what might be the most telling clue of all was Vanessa’s interview with Cosmo UK that hit stands earlier this month, where she opened up about the difficulty that she and Austin faced being long distance at times.



She said QUOTE, “It’s eight years this year -- FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust are what keep us going. The longest we’ve been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you make it work.”



Ok, now I’M even gonna need a second for that one…



But while we’re on the topic of coping, Vanessa has already semi-kinda-sorta broken her silence since news made headlines.



Maybe she did it to let people know she’s ok, maybe she did it as a decoy from all the attention, but with one single fairy emoji, Vanessa shared a carefree, sunshiney photo of herself amid the craziness.



There is no word as to who broke off the relationship, or if it was a mutual agreement, but it seems Vanessa wanted her fans to know she’s doing well, because life moves on, ya know?!



On that note, I know you guys have a lot to say about yesterday’s news, but more importantly, will 2020 be the year of the Zanessa revival?! Or did that ship sail LONG ago?



