Cardi B Checked Into The ER!

Published on Apr 3, 2020

#cardib #coronavirus #health



Cardi B had fans worried she may have come down with a deadly virus after checking herself into the hospital, and now she’s now setting the record straight on the status of her health.



So basically what it’s all come down to in recent weeks, is that if you cough, sneeze or even mention you paid a visit to a hospital, chances are, people will think you probably have the ‘Rona.’



While that is NOT the case, sometimes people can’t help but think the worst especially with everything going on right now - we’re all just looking out for our own safety and everyone around us.







