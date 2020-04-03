#cardib #coronavirus #health

Cardi B Checked Into The ER!

Clevver News
4.65M
1,250 views

Published on Apr 3, 2020

Cardi B had fans worried she may have come down with a deadly virus after checking herself into the hospital, and now she’s now setting the record straight on the status of her health.

So basically what it’s all come down to in recent weeks, is that if you cough, sneeze or even mention you paid a visit to a hospital, chances are, people will think you probably have the ‘Rona.’

While that is NOT the case, sometimes people can’t help but think the worst especially with everything going on right now - we’re all just looking out for our own safety and everyone around us.



