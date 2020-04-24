Lizzo & Beyoncé Working Overtime To Better Mental Health!

Published on Apr 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#Lizzo #Beyonce #TarajiPHenson



Social distancing and spending all this time isolated from friends and family isn’t easy on anyone, not even celebs. Lizzo recently opened up about how this tough time has impacted her mental state. And other celebs like Beyonce and Taraji P. Henson are doing what they can to help others maintain their mental health.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the latest news updates you need to know and let’s get real with each other for a minute. We are on what… 6 weeks now of social distancing and spending all of our time at home. And it’s been hard.



Whether you are caring for an elderly family member, still going to work at your essential job, learning to do school from home, or just plain trying to get by while watching TV on your couch… this hasn’t been easy on anyone.



Boris L. Henson Foundation: https://borislhensonfoundation.org/





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr