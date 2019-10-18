First all-female space walk is a symbolic moment for NASA

Published on Oct 18, 2019

Two NASA astronauts will make history Friday morning, some 260 miles above earth. Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will step outside the International Space Station in a few minutes, beginning the first all-female spacewalk. Mark Strassmann reports.



