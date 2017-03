Published on Mar 5, 2017

The 2014 & 2015 cross-country World Cup winner Yoland Neff demonstrates the supreme endurance required of an Olympic mountain biker.



Discover more about the the physiques and unique body characteristics of Olympic athletes in our "Anatomy of" series:

https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5