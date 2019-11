Published on Oct 31, 2019

Mexico and Italy traded chances all night, but it took a scorching individual run and strike from Degnand Gnonto in the 74th minute to break the match open. El Tri and Gli Azzurrini then traded stoppage-time goals, with Iyenoma Udogie netting a dramatic winner to clinch a Round of 16 berth for the Italians.



