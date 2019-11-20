Evo Morales says he won general elections, invites truth commission to investigate

Published on Nov 20, 2019

The recently resigned president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, invited international organizations to form a truth commission for his country’s general elections on Wednesday in the face of continuing political unrest.



At a press conference in Mexico City, where he has been granted political asylum, Morales said that new reports from electoral institutions show that he had, in fact, won the first round of elections. Accusations of electoral fraud and subsequent nationwide protests led Morales and a large number of government officials to resign.