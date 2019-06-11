Egypt asks Britain to stop sales of King Tut bust in London auction

Published on Jun 11, 2019

A bust of the ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun is scheduled to be sold in Christie's auction house in London on July 4.

The Egyptian King is known for his golden mask which is housed in Cairo's Egyptian Museum.

The 3,000-year-old bust is expected to be sold at over 5 million U.S. dollars.

The Egyptian authorities are trying to stop this sale and demand the return of the bust to Egypt.

The Egyptian authorities asked the UNESCO, the British Foreign Office and the auction house to halt the sale.

The Egyptian move came over concerns that the bust might have been stolen from the Karnak Temple in Upper Egypt's Luxor.