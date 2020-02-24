#JakePaul #ZaynMalik #GigiHadid

Zayn Malik DRAGGED By Jake Paul & Gigi Hadid CLAPS Back! Zendaya & Jacob Elordi SHOCK Fans! (DHR)

Clevver News
4.63M
530 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#JakePaul #ZaynMalik #GigiHadid

Sussan and Drew have your daily roundup of today’s hottest stories from Jake Paul DRAGGING Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid CLAPPING Back to Zendaya & Jacob Elordi SHOCKING Fans! Get the scoop on the hottest topics right here on the Daily Hollywood Rundown.

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to