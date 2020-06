Study: Coronavirus May Have Begun in August

Published on Jun 12, 2020

A new study from Harvard used satellite images to suggest the coronavirus actually began in August. Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan airspace. China has created a Twitter army. Hong Kong protesters protest and Hong Kong police tear gas. Tensions on the border with India. China exported defective N95 face masks. And Zoom decides that a Tiananmen Square Massacre igil is too controversial. That and more on this week's China news headlines.



