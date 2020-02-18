#DragRace #MTV #DragMyDad

Dad and Son Need Some Major Drag If They’re Ever Going to Stop Bickering | MTV's Drag My Dad

Logo
536K
476 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 18, 2020

Jake and his father, Sam, will NOT stop bickering! 😳 In an effort to save their relationship, Sam agrees to transform himself into the ULTIMATE drag fantasy with RuPaul's #DragRace's @Bob The Drag Queen and learns how to connect with his son along the way. 👠

#MTV's #DragMyDad on #LogoTV

Subscribe: http://logo.to/ZirLXq

Connect with Logo TV:
Like Logo TV: http://facebook.com/Logo
News from Logo: http://www.NewNowNext.com
Follow Logo TV: https://twitter.com/LogoTV
Instagram LogoTV: http://instagram.com/LogoTV

More from MTV:
Official MTV Website: http://www.mtv.com/
Like MTV: https://www.facebook.com/MTV
Follow MTV: https://twitter.com/MTV
MTV Instagram: http://instagram.com/mtv

#LogoTV celebrates one-of-a-kind personalities, unconventional stories and discovering what's next. From hit series like RuPaul's DragRace, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and Roseanne, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected. Entertaining a savvy audience of gay trendsetters and straight friends who are ahead of the curve, Logo TV is BEYOND!


- LogoTV
http://www.youtube.com/logotv

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to