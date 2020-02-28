Demi Lovato's TRUE Feelings About Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement!

Clevver News
4.63M
1,020 views

Published on Feb 28, 2020

Demi Lovato might be busy working on new music and just all-around crushing life, but she’s now reassuring fans that she has nothing but love and support for ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama following his recent engagement.

Demi Lovato is on a serious professional and personal high right now.

She recently made her musical comeback on the Grammy stage, performing her emotional new song, “Anyone”, and literally sending chills down our spines while taking on the National Anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

So basically what I’m getting at is that she has no time to dwell on the past and the fact that her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama is now a happily engaged man.

