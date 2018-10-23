Galloway: Erdogan’s ‘Got Goods’ on Khashoggi Killing

Published on Oct 23, 2018

RT correspondent Ilya Petrenko reports on Turkish President Erdogan’s recent declaration that that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a ‘ferocious’ pre-planned murder. Former UK MP George Galloway joins the show to share his take on the news, as well as analyze the power dynamic playing out between Turkey and Saudi Arabia as they compete for power in the region.

