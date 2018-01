Published on Jan 26, 2018

Chloe Kim from the USA is definitely a record breaker in Snowboarding. She already started snowboarding when she was just 4 years old and claimed 16 gold medals before she became 16. Chloe is competing at this year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang and we highly recommend to keep an eye on this young talent!



