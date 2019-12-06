Body bends on the ground with the ball [Goalkeeper Warm-Up Programme]

Published on Dec 6, 2019

Exercise: sit on the ground with the ball in your hands and slightly flexed legs. Lean back with your arms extended until the ball touches the floor, then sit up again, bend forwards, extend your legs and arms and gently bounce the ball once between your legs.



Key points:

• Elbows to be kept extended

• Back to be kept straight and knees kept extended during bend

• Head should be in neutral position

• Arms to be extended as far forwards as possible when ball is bounced between feet



Repetitions: Ten.