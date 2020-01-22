Shane Dawson Explains TERRIFYING BREAK-IN!

Published on Jan 22, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

It’s always a good day when Shane Dawson drops a new video out of absolutely nowhere, but this one had us all completely spooked.What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and we were just scrolling through YouTube today and we were shocked to find that Shane dropped a new video on his channel ShaneGlossin.The video is called The End of the Beauty World, and if that wasn’t enough to make your stomach sink then just wait til you hear what it’s about.The video is all deleted scenes from The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star series and honestly, some of it is even juicier than what was in the series itself.Shane shows us everything from a horrifying house break-in to Morgan Adams talking about what REALLY happened on that brand trip to more behind the scenes makeup clips.But the house break in is what really had us spooked. Shane teased this in his original series but we never got to see what happened.In this video we saw Shane and Ryland filmed as an intruder hopped the fence and broke onto their property. The creep even tried to get into their house… in the middle of the night! Shane revealed that he wasn’t only filming for a potential video but as evidence in case something happened. The entire thing was extremely scary.Then we actually hear those bangs and see this guy running around their house trying to break in.The entire video was so suspenseful and scary it felt like I was watching an actual horror movie.Obviously Shane and Ryland called 9-1-1, but it took a bit for the police to get there.Luckily, the police arrived just in time and caught the guy. He was arrested and had bags of drugs with him. But the scary part is that Shane and Ryland had no idea what he was planning to do.Jeffree has told them since to update their security, for obvious reasons. Shane showed us a clip of a voicemail Jeffree sent him after the break in.This apparently is a common thing when you’re a big time influencer and Jeffree said that in the past people have tried to break into his house to steal his palettes and make counterfeits.I can’t even believe we have to say this but seriously, no matter how much of a fan you are it’s NEVER ok to go to someone’s home, steal from them or try and break in.This is just beyond me that someone would even do this to Shane and Ryland, I couldn’t believe it.And fans agree they are flooding the comments with support and love.And we’re just glad everyone is ok!That was so scary to watch.But aside from how scary this video was, now I have questions. Do you think Shane is going to be uploading to Shane Glossin more regularly now? And what other content do you think we are going to get on there?Also, how scary was that break in?!Share your thoughts down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Drew Dorsey and have a great day.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/drew_dorsey