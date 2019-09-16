"Locked and loaded". Will MBS order US to go to war with Iran?

Streamed live 4 hours ago

Will Saudi Arabia order the US to go to war with Iran, after drone attacks (or missile attacks) on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities?



Trump tweeted that "Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!"



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the attacks as "unprecedented" and pointed the finger at Tehran.



Iran dismissed US accusations that they were behind the strikes. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Washington had adopted a "maximum pressure" strategy against Iran, but because of "its failure [the US] is leaning toward maximum lies".



